Clean-up begins at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium after ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ event

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 2

The authoriities have finally started action to clear the trash left behind at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium after the ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ event on Monday last.

For as many as three days after the event, the entire waste littered by a gathering of thousands of students, officials and players in the form of disposables after taking refreshments remained untouched. After Jalandhar Tribune carried a report this morning, the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) officials finally put their act together to retore the stadium back to its position after the event for the convenience of hundreds of players, coaches and morning or evening walkers coming here.

The morning time visitors to the stadium said they saw more than 50 safai karamcharis deployed as early as 6 am sweeping away the littered items. Pratham, a schoolgoer, who practices here daily, said, “When I came here at 5 am, it really pained to see the plight of our stadium for the fourth consecutive day . While we were going out after our morning exercises, we finally heaved a sigh of relief as we could see some people coming in with brooms”.

Till this evening, heaps of filth and waste collected at various points in the centre of the stadium were yet to be lifted by a vehicle. JIT Executive Officer Rajesh Chaudhary said, “We have a minimal staff as safai karamcharis. So we sought the help of the Municipal Corporation staff. It was only after they sent their teams, work to clear the mess could be started”.