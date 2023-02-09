Cleanliness drive at Jahan Khelan village

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 8

The Swachh Bharat Group of DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, organised an HIV/AIDS awareness rally and cleanliness drive in Jahan Khelan village.

With the help of slogans, posters and flex, students of BEd Sem-IV made the local populace aware regarding HIV/AIDS and the benefits of cleanliness. Students also cleaned the Barge House, Parks, and Play Grounds of the village.

President Dr Anoop Kumar and Secretary DL Anand (retd principal) congratulated the Principal Vidhi Bhalla for this endeavour. Bhalla also appreciated the efforts of the students and the members of the Swachh Bharat Group Jaswinder Kaur, Dr Harpreet Singh andPriya Sharma. She said students are the real ambassador to spread awareness regarding HIV/AIDS and to motivate people to keep their homes, surroundings, parks, schools, and colleges clean.