Cleanliness drive marks Gandhi Jayanti

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 2

The Municipal Corporation headed by MC Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal conducted a cleanliness drive as part of a nationwide campaign, ‘Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath (One Date, One Hour Together) Shramdan’, a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, on his birth anniversary.

As part of an appeal by the Government of India to all citizens to collectively donate one hour of voluntary labour for cleanliness at 10 am on October 1, programmes were organised in different wards of the city here in which a large number of residents and MC employees participated. Officials and employees of the health wing of the MC began a cleanliness drive in all wards of the city on the occasion.

