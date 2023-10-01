Cleanliness drive on Gandhi Jayanti

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 30

The 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2 will witness the launch of a special cleanliness drive, ‘One Date, One Hour, One Time’.

During the campaign, cleanliness activities will be undertaken in all villages and cities of the district for an hour from 10 am in which local people and organisations will actively participate. The main objective of the campaign is to create awareness among the general public about cleanliness and ensure participation in creating a clean environment, free of waste.

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said during this time, selected public places will be cleaned with public participation and the collected waste will be sent to the nearest waste management unit. All urban local bodies will organise programmes in which citizens, public representatives, social, religious and educational institutions, residents welfare association, market associations, youth clubs, non-government hospitals, hotels and dhabas will do the cleaning. She appealed to the citizens to pay homage to the father of the nation through “Swachchanjali” by donating the labour of cleaning around them.

The DC also urged the people not to use plastic envelopes and other thermocol cutlery and not to set fire to the garbage as they are dangerous for health and environment.

