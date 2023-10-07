'Climate change biggest challenge facing man today'

Jalandhar, October 6

Dr Ravichandran, professor in chemistry from the School of Mechanical Engineering of Lovely Professional University, was invited as a guest speaker and jury member in the recently held international conference on ‘Sustainability in Education’ organised by Mobius Foundation at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

The conference was attended by more than 400 delegates. The main focus of the conference was to bring academicians, scientists, researchers, scholars, students and industrialist from different parts of the country and abroad to discuss and share their experiences towards climate action.

Dr Ravichandran mentioned the importance of climate change as one of the greatest challenges that humanity is facing today. “Climate change is causing extreme weather conditions such as rising sea level, melting glaciers, loss of biodiversity, frequent and more disasters etc. This happens mainly due to continued increase in greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore, there is an urgent need to address the global climate to achieve sustainability,” he said in his address.

#Climate change #Environment #Lovely Professional University LPU