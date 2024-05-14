Close shave for bus passengers, others as three vehicles collide

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 13

Over 24 passengers, including women and children, travelling in a Punjab Roadways bus and five more persons suffered minor injuries in a pile-up of three vehicles - a bus, car and a gas tanker - near Chachoki village on the Goraya-Phagwara section of the national highway late this night.

The injured persons were administered first aid at nearby hospitals. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Traffic on one side of the highway between Goraya and Phagwara remained affected for more than two hours.

Meanwhile, the police diverted the traffic on slip road. Normal traffic could be restored around 9.30 pm.

