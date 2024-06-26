Close shave for man as SUV falls into canal

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, June 25

A man had a narrow escape after an SUV fell into a canal near Moranwali village here today.

Jaspal Singh, a resident of Chakk Hajipur, who was driving the vehicle, was going to Moranwali village from Garhshankar. While overtaking, he lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the canal.

The driver somehow managed to come out of

the vehicle after the mishap. After getting information, the police reached the spot and pulled out the SUV from the canal with the help of a crane.