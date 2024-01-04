Close to cracking DSP Dalbir Singh’s death case, claims DCP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 3

DSP Dalbir Singh’s death case took a significant turn today, with the police indicating they are on the verge of solving the case. Dalbir’s body was found near Basti Bawa Khel canal on the Kapurthala road on Monday morning.

While cops maintain secrecy in the probe, reliable sources revealed that an auto driver, who allegedly had a dispute with the DSP, had been apprehended. The auto driver was purportedly the last person seen with the DSP.

The DSP took an auto from the bus stand to his home. Reports suggest that a confrontation ensued between the auto driver and the DSP. As a result, the auto driver fired the shot using the DSP’s service pistol.

From the outset, the police were probing the case as a potential murder. A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 379-B (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

The postmortem was conducted by a panel of doctors yesterday. The report confirmed a fatal gunshot wound on his head.

Meanwhile, DCP (Investigation) Harvinder Singh Virk dismissed rumours about any arrest in the case. He, however, affirmed that significant leads had been obtained. “We are close to solving this case and details will be disclosed once the suspects are arrested,” he said.

