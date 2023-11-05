Closed sugar mill reopens in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 4

After an agreement was reached between the state government and agitating cane growers on the arrears of Rs 41,62,800 due to the farmers, the civil administration opened the locks of Golden Sandhar Sugar Mill, Phagwara, on Friday morning.

Tehsildar Baljinder Singh opened the locks of Golden Sandhar Sugar Mill in the presence of mill management and representatives of the farmers. Sant Pritam Singh Dameli Wale performed ardas before opening the locks of the mill. Rana Veer Partap Singh, sugar mill MD and mill managers VP Verma and Umesh Sharma besides farmer leader Balkar Singh Dhingra (Bhartiya Kisan Union Doaba) were among those present on the occasion. Maintenance work in sugar mill also started today to make it operational in the next two weeks.

#Phagwara