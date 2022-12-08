Cloth merchant shot dead outside shop in Nakodar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 7

A 39-year-old man was gunned down outside his shop in the main bazaar of Nakodar in front of his father and a gunman here this evening.

The deceased has been identified as Bhupinder Singh, a cloth merchant. He had been getting phone calls from gangsters for the past two months seeking Rs 20 lakh as protection money from him. The victim had lodged a complaint with the police and the civil administration in this regard. He had even shared the numbers from which he had been getting calls. He had been provided a gunman for his security.

He again got phone calls from gangsters last month. They threatened to eliminate him for lodging the complaint. When he, along with his father, was about to return home in Adarsh Nagar with the gunman after closing the shop this evening, two biker-borne miscreants intercepted them and fired five gunshots at Bhupinder, killing him on the spot.

Labh Singh, SHO of the Nakodar City police station, said: “We are trying to nab the suspects. They fled immediately after committing the crime”.

