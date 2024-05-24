CM Maan, AAP leaders hold roadshows in Phillaur, Nakodar

Tribune News Service

Nakodar, Phillaur, May 23

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann campaigned for AAP candidates and held roadshows along with party leaders in Phillaur and Nakodar falling under the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency. On the occasion, he appealed to people to make the AAP candidate win by a huge margin.

Addressing the people during the Nakodar roadshow, Mann asked them to repose faith in him and make Pawan Tinu the MP. He said, “Your work is my responsibility and I guarantee to fulfil it. Pawan Tinu comes from an ordinary family. In Parliament, he will raise voice for the common people and bring funds from the Central Government.”

Recounting his work of two years, Mann said, “We have given government jobs to 43,000 youth of Punjab without any discrimination. In one village, 40 people got government jobs. Electricity is provided free to people. Arrangements have been made for sufficient power supply for farmers. For the first time in the history of the country, our government bought a private thermal power plant.” He said after winning this election on June 4, sewerage system and parking in the cities of the state would be improved.

While addressing people in Phillaur, Mann attacked the Opposition parties and said the governments of Akali Dal, BJP and Congress looted Punjab’s three generations. Attacking Sukhbir Badal, he said Sukhvilas Hotel was built with the blood and sweat of the people of Punjab. He said, “We will bring Sukhvilas under the control of the Punjab Government and convert it into a school.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #Lok Sabha #Nakodar