CM Mann to unveil statue of Brig Chandpuri tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 15

Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan will dedicate the statue of the Hero of ‘Battle of Longewala’, Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri (a recipient of the Mahavir Chakra and Vishist Sewa Medal) to residents, on February 17 at his native village, Chandpur Rurki.

Reviewing the arrangements, Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa, along with SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena, said the administration would ensure proper sitting arrangements and meticulous security and traffic management.

Giving details about Brigadier Chandpuri, DC Randhawa said in 1971, he (Chandpuri) was Company Commander on a forward post at Longewala in Rajasthan sector, which was attacked by the Pakistani Army on the intervening night of December 4 and 5, 1971, which included 60 tanks and an Infantry Brigade consisting of about 3,000 men. Brigadier (then Major) Chandpuri, along with his company, consisting of 120 men of 23rd Battalion, the Punjab Regiment fought gallantly and inflicted heavy casualties on the enemy. He held on to the post in spite of heavy odds and having suffered casualties till reinforcement and support by the Indian Air Force arrived the next morning. He retired from the Army in December 1994 and settled in Chandigarh. During his 32 years of distinguished service in the Army and with the Punjab Regiment, he was awarded the nation’s second highest gallantry award of ‘Maha Vir Chakra’ for displaying conspicuous gallantry during the epic ‘Battle of Longewala’ in the Rajasthan sector in 1971. The famous Hindi film ‘Border’ is based on this battle. He was also awarded the distinguished service award of ‘Vishisht Seva Medal’ in 1984 by the President of India. He is also a recipient of the award of ‘Punjab Rattan’ bestowed on him by the Government of Punjab.

He said the statue would exhibit the heroic and glorious sagas of his 32 years of service in the Army and inculcate patriotism in the youth. The Deputy Commissioner asked the officials of various departments to leave no stone unturned for the arrangements of the statue dedication ceremony. SSP Meena said that the foolproof traffic and security arrangements will be ensured keeping in mind the arrival of prominent personalities and people in the event.

Hero of ‘Battle of Longewala’