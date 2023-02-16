CM Mann’s visit brings Hoshiarpur to a halt

Hoshiarpur, February 15
Tall claims being made by the state government to eradicate the VIP culture fell flat today on the arrival of the Chief Minister in Hoshiarpur.
The Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh main road near the Nangal Shaheedan toll plaza was kept closed for a long time. This led to snarl-up and inconvenience to commuters. Much before the CM reached Hoshiarpur, barricades and police force were deployed on the said road and it was closed for traffic. This resulted in a jam for several kilometres on both sides of the toll plaza. Also, buses of students returning home from schools or colleges got stuck, and they had to walk on foot.
A wedding party was also stopped and not allowed to go ahead. The groom’s father said they had come from Ludhiana and the police stopped them from going ahead. Significantly, before coming to power, Aam Aadmi Party leaders used to criticise other parties for the VIP culture and now after coming to power, they find themselves in the same situation.
On the occasion, when the contract employees of Powercom reached to present the demand letter to the CM, they were rounded up by the police. Similarly, contract workers of the fire brigade also wanted to give a demand letter to the CM, but the police stopped them too.
