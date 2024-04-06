CM, Pathak in city today to pep up AAP workers

Jalandhar, April 5
All political parties seem to be gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections. While Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and national general secretary of the party Sandeep Pathak will hold meetings for Moga and Jalandhar workers tomorrow at a resort near Phagwara, organisation secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manthri Srinivasulu will also be here to attend a meeting of the party’s Kisan Morcha.
Even as Mann has been meeting party leaders and workers of all LS constituencies in Chandigarh, he has chosen to come down to Jalandhar so as to pep up more workers post the defection of AAP MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural and some councillors into the BJP.
Pathak, who met the party workers on Wednesday, will be again with Jalandhar workers for the second time this week.
AAP leadership is also scheduled to start a group hunger strike from Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh, on Sunday which is likely to be attended by the entire senior leadership of the state. The hunger strike has been planned as part of the ongoing protests against the arrest of national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate.
Meanwhile, BJP Kisan Morcha chief Darshan Singh Nainewal has also announced to hold a meeting of the farmers’ cell of the party. It will also be attended by party’s organisation secretary Manthri Srinivasulu. The leaders will strategise on ways to handle the likely farmers’ agitation in Punjab villages post the recent Shambhu border morcha, killing of a young farmer and injuries caused near barricades put up by the Haryana’s BJP government.
After the resignation of Aarti Rajput from the post of the president of the District Mahila Morcha of BJP, the party appointed Shama Chauhan on the post. The joining was followed by a meeting of the women's wing of the party at the local BJP office. The meeting was attended by MP Sushil Rinku's wife Sunita Rinku.
