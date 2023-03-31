CM pays obeisance at Devi Talab Mandir

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 30

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday paid obeisance at holy shakti peeth Sri Devi Talab Mandir on the sacred occasion of Ram Navami. The Chief Minister said he had prayed for the long-lasting peace, progress and prosperity of state.

The Chief Minister reached the temple complex in the afternoon. Wishing the people of Punjab on the auspicious occasion of ‘Ram Navami’, Mann said such pious occasions not only promote a sense of communal harmony, brotherhood and mutual understanding amongst the people but also shower bountiful joy and prosperity on them.

He appealed to the people to celebrate this auspicious day in a spirit of togetherness and bonhomie, rising above the parochial considerations of caste, colour, creed and religion. On the occasion Temple Management Committee honoured the CM.