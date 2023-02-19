CM performs pooja at temple, prays for prosperity of Punjab

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 18

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today paid obeisance at Shakti peeth Sri Devi Talab Mandir and Sri Maha Lakshmi Mandir to pray for peace, progress and prosperity of the state. CM Mann visited the temples on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Matter of faith Mahashivratri inspires people to strive towards the pursuit of truth that leads to the ultimate consciousness epitomised by Lord Shiva. — Bhagwant Mann, Punjab CM

The CM was in the city on Friday, too. The visit to the temple comes amid the CM’s frequent day-long tours in Doaba and Jalandhar, ahead of the Jalandhar bypolls. In the past fortnight, the CM has visited Jalandhar to flag off the Beghumpura Express to Varanasi, and to flag off the Shobha Yatra from Jalandhar to mark Ravidass Jayanti. Just yesterday, he unveiled the statue of Brig Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri (Hero of the Battle of Longewala) in Chandpur Rurki village. He also opened the state’s largest public mine at Mao Sahib in Phillaur.

Hours after the CM offered his obeisance at the venerated Shakti Peeth of North India, Congress President Raja Waring also paid obeisance at the temple.

CM Mann said on the occasion, “Maha Shivratri inspires people to strive towards the pursuit of truth that leads to the ultimate consciousness epitomised by Lord Shiva.” Bhagwant Mann said the festival lays stress on the values of piety, devotion, mutual love and harmony, known as the cornerstones of the great Indian civilisation.

The CM also performed pooja at the Sri Maha Lakshmi temple, and expressed hope that the festival would further strengthen the spirit of communal harmony and brotherhood in the state. He said the festival would usher in a new era of peace and goodwill amongst all sections of society.

MLA Raman Arora, DC Jaspreet Singh, Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal were also present on the occasion.