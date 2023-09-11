CM releases poster of Surjit hockey tournament

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 10

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today released the poster of the 40th Indian Oil Surjit Hockey Tournament, which will be held in the district from October 25 to November 3.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal, who is the president of the Surjit Hockey Society, Commissioner of Police-cum-society’s pattern Kuldeep Singh Chahal, CEO Iqbal Singh Sandhu, Ranbir Singh Tut and Surinder Singh Bhapa also invited the Punjab CM for the final match to be held on November 3.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said this tournament was being organised in the memory of Surjit Singh Randhawa, ex-Olympian and former skipper of the Indian hockey team, who lost his life in a fatal car accident near Jalandhar on January 7, 1984.

This year, two Pakistani teams - Punjab Hockey Team, Lahore, and Higher Education Commission, HEC-Islamabad, - will be the main attraction of the tournament along with 18 top-ranking teams. Defending champion Indian Railways, Delhi, and runners-up team Indian Oil, Mumbai, PNB Delhi, Punjab and Sind Bank, RCF Kapurthala, FCI Delhi, CRPF Delhi, Indian Air Force, CAG Delhi, CISF Delhi, Army-XI, ITBP Jalandhar, Indian Navy Mumbai, Air India, Mumbai, ONGC, Delhi, Corps of Signals, Punjab Police, EME Jalandhar, and BSF Jalandhar, will also exhibit their skills in this nine-day tourney.

Singer Babbu Maan will also perform on the final day of the tournament. Semi-final and final matches of the tournament will be held on November 2 and 3 and these will be telecast live on the national and global networks. The winning team will get the first prize of Rs 5.51 lakh while the runner-up will get Rs 2.50 lakh.

Event In memory of former Olympian

