CM Bhagwant Mann's meeting with state school heads was mere eyewash: Sukhi

Jalandhar, May 12
Terming Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s recent meeting with school heads in Ludhiana a sheer extravagance, SAD MLA from Banga, Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, said the much clamoured exercise for revamping the education system had not only proved futile but it also made it ample clear that the AAP government had no vision and was just trying to deviate the attention from real issues related to education.
“Though the CM and the Education Minister have been making tall claims, they have failed to supply the text books to the students in schools even after one and half month of the new academic session,” said Sukhi, adding the government had been spending public money on advertisements claiming regularisation of services of thousands of employees but nothing is happening at the ground level.
