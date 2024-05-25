Co-op society’s ex-secretary booked for embezzlement

Phagwara, May 24
The Bilga police have booked a former secretary of a cooperative society for allegedly embezzling funds to the tune of Rs 12.29 crore deposited by shareholders.
Phillaur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and investigating officer Sarwann Jit Singh said the suspect had been identified as Manpreet Singh, a resident of Khokhe Wal village.
Anju Bala, Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies, Phillaur, told the SSP that the suspect was the secretary of Khokhe Wal Cooperative Agricultural Services Limited Society. He embezzled society funds to the tune of Rs 12.29 crore and a case should be registered against him.
The SSP asked the Phillaur DSP to carry out investigations. He found the allegations correct and sent his report to the SSP recommending a case against the suspect.
The SSP ordered the Bilga SHO to register a case against the suspect, who is absconding, under Sections 406 and 409 of the IPC.
