Cold not Covid makes schools go for online classes

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 9

Most schools of the city got back into online mode once again after almost a year. This time not because of Covid but to tide over the ongoing cold, foggy days. The state government had announced to extend the winter break for students till Class VII in all the schools for another week starting on Monday.

So as the students of Classes VIII onward attended regular school, the juniors enjoyed the comfort of staying back at home and attending online classes taken by their school teachers.

The city residents got up to see dense fog this morning. Though it remained hazy throughout the day with no sun, even the fog persisted well up to 9:30 am around which the students started for schools today. The timing for the schools was 10 am to 3 pm.

Almost every school adopted a slightly different pattern of teaching. The students of St Joseph’s Convent School up to Class VII attended online classes for four hours between 10 am to 1 pm.

Class X and XII students of Sanskriti KMV School had their Board practicals lined up from today and hence appeared for the physical education practical test. The pre-board examination also started in the school today. Principal Rachna Monga said, “We had regular classes for the Class VIII students. For Classes VII and below, we held online classes today. They students were given instructions that from tomorrow onward, they would get assignments to be done from home daily. The students would get three hours to complete these revision worksheets, which will be their practice worksheets since we have already covered the syllabus.” In Innocent Hearts School, only the students from Classes VIII onward attended the school. The students of junior classes had no instructions. “Since there were no guidelines from the government for the students of Class VII and below, we did not take any online classes,” said Rajiv Paliwal, principal of the school.