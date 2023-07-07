College heads meet IK Gujral PTU VC

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, July 6

The chairmen of various colleges affiliated to IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) met the vice-chancellor of the university, Dr Susheel Mittal on Thursday.

All the chairmen, under the aegis of Joint Association of Colleges (JAC), welcomed Dr Susheel Mittal on being appointed as the vice-chancellor of the university. During the meet, the VC sought views on academic issues.

The meeting started with Registrar Dr SK Misra’s address. Dean College Development Dr Balkar Singh welcomed the members.

Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryan Group, Chairman Baba Farid Group, Bathinda, Gurmeet Singh Dhaliwal, Manjit Singh of Doaba Group and Amit Sharma of Amritsar Group of Institutions were among those present.

#Kapurthala