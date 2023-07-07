College heads meet IK Gujral PTU VC

Kapurthala, July 6
The chairmen of various colleges affiliated to IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) met the vice-chancellor of the university, Dr Susheel Mittal on Thursday.
All the chairmen, under the aegis of Joint Association of Colleges (JAC), welcomed Dr Susheel Mittal on being appointed as the vice-chancellor of the university. During the meet, the VC sought views on academic issues.
The meeting started with Registrar Dr SK Misra’s address. Dean College Development Dr Balkar Singh welcomed the members.
Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryan Group, Chairman Baba Farid Group, Bathinda, Gurmeet Singh Dhaliwal, Manjit Singh of Doaba Group and Amit Sharma of Amritsar Group of Institutions were among those present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12 die in WB panchayat poll clashes
Ballot boxes stolen, burnt | Oppn blames ruling TMC | BJP se...
'Will hurt identity, rights of minorities': SGPC rejects UCC
Draft not out yet, why the opposition, asks Sirsa
IMD issues red alert for Himachal, Uttarakhand
126.1 mm rain, Delhi breaks 20-year record