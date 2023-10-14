College holds ‘Agaaz Yuvak Mela’

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Students of Lyallpur Khalsa College organised 'Agaaz Yuvak Mela-2023' to review and evaluate the preparations of the Zonal Youth Festival of Guru Nanak Dev University. Principal Jaspal Singh congratulated the students, artists and teacher in-charges who are participating in the Youth Festival of 'C Zone' to be held at the GNDU campus from October 18 to 21. Bhangra, giddha, ludi, music, theatre, debate, poetry etc. were presented during the event.

Int’l Day for Disaster risk Reduction

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction was observed in Shiv Jyoti Public School. A morning assembly was conducted in which the students were made aware about this day through a drill and speech by teacher Shallu Sood. Various activities were organised for classes V and X to impart awareness about disaster reduction by teachers Simmi Grover and Jyoti Bala. A ‘drop, cover and hold’ activity was performed by the students to demonstrate the most effective way to avoid being injured in an earthquake. A drill on use of fire extinguishers was also performed.

Amrit Kalash Yatra

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised Amrit Kalash Yatra to commemorate ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign. This event was aimed at paying tribute to Bharat Mata and rich Indian culture as well as a tribute to all those who have made rich contribution to preserve unity and integrity of the nation. In this programme, a series of lectures were conducted to arouse the cultural and nationalistic conscience among students. On this occasion, seminar was also organised to make the students aware about their patriotism. The NSS volunteers poured soil and rice in the college’s kalash and then took out a yatra to honour the martyrs and soldiers and hard workers who contributed to making India as a strong nation.

Punjab School Zonal Games

DIPS School students won gold medals in the Punjab School Zonal Games by showing their best performance on the grounds. DIPS School students won 12 gold, nine silver and 19 bronze medals. Teams from DIPS Schools in Suranussi, Uggi and Karol Bagh won medals in the 100, 3000 m race, javelin throw, relay race, shot-put, long jump, triple jump and many more games. MD Tarwinder Singh and CEO Monica Mandotra congratulated all the students on achieving this position.

Space activity

In Innokids of five schools of Innocent Hearts (Green Model Town, Loharan, Nurpur Road, Cantt-Jandiala Road and Kapurthala Road), the little children got ‘Flight to Universe’ and ‘Soar to Space’ activities done. The children took interest and participated with great enthusiasm. Children were given information about all the planets, satellites and comets of the solar system. In this activity, with the help of models, children learned that all the planets revolve around the Sun. The teachers told the children that Earth is the only planet in the solar system where life is possible.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU