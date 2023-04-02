 College students shine in exams : The Tribune India

College students shine in exams

College students shine in exams

Civil Engineering students of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University participate in a competition at IIT-Bombay.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The result of the students of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus has been declared by IKG Punjab Technical University. Students of management have brought laurels to the institute by scoring maximum distinctions in BCom (Hons). As many as 63 students of BCom (Hons) of Department of Management have earned a distinction in the university. In B.Com (Hons) Semester-III, 46 % of the students have passed with distinction. The highest percentage of 93 % bagged by Preety. In B.Com (Hons) Semester-V, 52 % of the students have scored a distinction. In B.Com (Hons) I, 40% students have passed with distinction. Sukhbir Singh Chatha (Director, Academic Affairs) congratulated the students and their parents. Dr Inderpal Singh (HOD) also congratulated the students.

Students bring laurels

Once again, the students of Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions brought laurels to the campus by attaining good marks in the IKG-PTU Nov 2022 examination. More than 50 students of the School of Management and Information Technology have secured above 8 SGPA with their constant hard work and determination. Manisha Malhi and Radhika of BCA-5th semester secured 9.04 SGPA, Manroop got 8.57 SGPA, Gurpreet secured 8.52 SGPA and Rajvir secured 8.13 SGPA. Harshdeep Kaur from BCA-3rd Semester got 8.57 SGPA, Aakash secured 8.52 SGPA and Daisy secured 8.39 SGPA. In BCA-1st semester, Gurneet Kaur secured 8.88 SGPA.

Graduation Day celebration at Tagore

Tagore’s International Smart School organised its 7th Convocation Ceremony to applaud the young enthusiastic learners of class pre-primary for their commendable performance in the session 2022-23. The occasion was graced by Dean Vinod Shashi Jain and Director Ruchika Jain. Various activities presented by tiny-tots such as group dance, singing, yoga, poem recitations, speeches and beautiful messages were the show stealing performances. The tiny tots of pre-primary were felicitated with degrees of graduation.

Camp held to detect Diabetes

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised hypertension and diabetes detection camp in the school campus which was free of cost for everyone in collaboration with Rotary Club, Jalandhar West. The members were President Darshan Singh, and Project Chairman Kuldeep Singh. The parents of the students, staff, auxiliary staff and even outsiders became part of it. Nearly 250 beneficiaries availed the opportunity.

Graduation Ceremony at school

A graduation ceremony of kindergarten section Celebrated at Beyond ABC''s School, Phagwara. The little graduates looked impressive in their gowns and caps. The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Manpreet Kaur Bhogal, President Ramgarhia Educational Council as chief guest. Dr. Vyoma Bhogal Dhatt, Director, Ramgarhia Group of institutions, Ravneet Bhogal Kalra, Co-Director, Ramgarhia Group of Institutions, and Gagan Kalra were special guest of honour of the event. The graduating batch spoke very enthusiastically about what they learnt during the course of the year and also gave a very effective performances which set the example. The cultural extravaganza was interspersed with the most important event of the day. The tiny tots received scrolls and mementos on stage.

