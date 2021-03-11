College submits feasibility report on BRTS to Mayor

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 10

A team of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus met Mayor Jagdish Raj Raja and submitted to him a feasibility report on having a bus rapid transit system (BRTS) in Jalandhar.

The college team inspected roads, measured their length and clicked photographs of each road section to prepare a detailed report. It even handed over the layout for the proposed six BRTS corridors.

College’s Civil Engineering Department head Tarundeep Singh and Assistant Professor Gagan Deep guided the students and told them that they needed to give such proposals more often as their responsibility towards society.

The students wrote in the report that to minimise the traffic on roads, a change in the mindset of people was required instead a flyover or underpass. “More such constructions will just invite more traffic issues. So, to minimise the increasing traffic issues, we need to promote BRTS as the new public transportation system,” they wrote.

The college team discussed with the Mayor the report, which includes a proper route plan along with the centre, side and mixed layout of the proposed BRTS Corridors. Raja appreciated their efforts and encouraged the team to work for such causes.

The team thanked KCL Group Director (Academics Affairs) Sukhbir Singh Chatha and Deputy Director Dr RS Deol for encouraging them from time to time to participate in such tasks so that students can learn from practical examples which will play vital role in their professional lives.