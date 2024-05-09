Comedian Neetu Shatranwala files papers as Independent

Jalandhar, May 8
Comedian and YouTuber Neetu Shatranwala on Wednesday filed his papers as Independent candidate from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat. He is the first candidate to file his papers from Jalandhar as today was the second day and no paper was filed from here on the first day yesterday.
He was a complete non-entity till five years ago when he had contested Independently in 2019. Then only running a workshop of shuttering business, he had polled only five votes and had come out crying from the counting station saying that even his family of nine members had not cast vote in his favour. His video became popular and soon he became a social media star because of the innocence which he always projected.
