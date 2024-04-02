 Comedy show hosted : The Tribune India

Comedy show hosted

Students during an induction programme at Innocent Hearts School in Jalandhar. Tribune photo



Innocent Hearts School

An induction programme was organised for students of Class XI and their parents for the session 2024-25 at Innocent Hearts, Green Model Town and Loharan branch. The students were given roll numbers and time-tables on the occasion. Prof Rahul Jain (Deputy Director, Schools & Colleges) encouraged the students to go for selection of streams and encouraged them to move towards their goals with dedication and conviction. Rajeev Paliwal (Principal, Green Model Town) and Shallu Sehgal (Principal, Loharan) and Prof Jiten gave information about the time-table of the academic session. They made the parents and students aware of the CBSE guidelines through PowerPoint presentation and informed about the changes the Board introduces from time to time. The students were introduced to the staff teaching them. The stage was conducted by Ambika Pasrija (Green Model Town) and Nimisha (Loharan).

GNA University

Jalandhar: GNA University hosted ‘The live stand-up comedy show’ on its campus. Pritish Narula, renowned stand-up comedian, captivated the audience with his sense of humour. The event was organised by the Marketing Club of GNA Business School. The main objective behind the show was to foster students’ marketing and management skills while providing a much-needed break from academic fervour. Through the collaborative endeavours of the MBA students and the guidance of Dr Ramandeep Singh, HOD and Dr Manpreet Kaur, the event surpassed all expectations. Dr Sameer Varma, Dean, GNA Business School, ensured flawless execution, contributing to the overall success of the evening.

Lyallpur Khalsa College

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised a one-day workshop on ‘Entrepreneurship in Digital Era’ by Vinod Agnihotri, Managing Director and Vice-President, Apac-Lanxess Ltd, Singapore. The workshop started with the traditional lighting of the lamp by Sukhbir Singh Chatha (Director, Academic Affairs), Dr RS Deol (Director, LKCTC) and Dr Inderpal Singh (Dean, Management Studies). The resource person at the workshop highlighted the key features such as leveraging emerging technologies for entrepreneurial innovation, digital marketing strategies for startups and small businesses, e-commerce and the future of retail entrepreneurship, financing entrepreneurship in the digital age: trends and challenges and building resilient entrepreneurial ecosystems in the digital era.

Apeejay Institute

The alumni meet ‘El Festejo’ held at Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering brought together graduates from the 1997 batches onward. The extravaganza was filled with thrilling competitions, electrifying dance performances, bands, singers, prizes, sumptuous food and fun-filled games. Dr Rajesh Bagga, in his address to the gathering, extended his heartfelt gratitude to all the alumni, students, faculty and the staff. He expressed his pride in the achievements of the 1997 batch and their contributions to society. He emphasised the importance of such gatherings in fostering a strong sense of belonging and camaraderie within the institute’s family. Adding elegance was a captivating fashion show, where the current crop of students dazzled the audience with their eclectic blend of ethnic and western ensembles. From traditional attire to contemporary fashion statements, it showcased not just style but also the evolution of cultural sensibilities over time.

Mehr Chand Polytechnic College

Students of Mehr Chand Polytechnic College won Rs 21,000 in cash and three awards in Punjab state-level Innotech Competition. The chief guest at the fest was Prof Susheel Mittal, Vice-Chancellor of IKGPTU, and approximately 100 colleges participated in it. Principal Dr Jagroop Singh stated that automobile students have made a self-charging bike and the project under the automobile category won Rs 7,000 in cash and also the first prize. Similarly, the students of computer department also won the first prize for project (Bharat Darpan) Indian census under the software category. Electronics pesticide sprayer model also bagged the first prize along with Rs 7,000 cash prize. Principal Dr Jagroop Singh honoured the students.

