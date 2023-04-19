Committed to overall development in constituency: Karamjit Kaur

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, April 18

Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, the Congress candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, has expressed her commitment to the overall development of the people of Jalandhar and pledged to continue the legacy of Santokh Singh Chaudhary, her late husband.

She held several election meetings in the Shahkot assembly segment. "If given an opportunity, I would continue the good works of Santokh Singh Chaudhary. I would leave no stone unturned to uplift the Dalit community, who have been denied their rights during the one-year regime of AAP government," she said.

Karamjit said improving the education sector would be her primary focus. "I would pay special attention to women's education in the district," she added.

She said during the 2022 Assembly elections, the Congress in Jalandhar district received 3,68,705 votes, leading to its victory, while AAP received 3,17,388 votes. She added that the Congress would repeat the script.

Accompanied by Shahkot MLA Hardev Singh Ladi, Karamjit held meetings at Kullar, Mubarakpur Bansia, Mehmadpur, Eida, Bal Nau, Narangpur Dona, Sohal Khalsa, Mahla Channa, Motipur, Chachowal, Badli, and Bara Jagir villages.

"Wherever I go, people don't forget to mention the good work done by Santokh Singh Chaudhary. I promise to the people of Jalandhar that they would continue to receive care, the way they used to receive it from Santokh Singh," said Karamjit Kaur.