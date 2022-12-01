Commonwealth Championship: Bholath powerlifter secures gold medal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 30

Ajay Gogna, a resident of Bholath, has won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Classic Bench Press Championship 2022 currently being held in Auckland, New Zealand. The championship, which kicked off on November 27, will culminate on December 4.

He won the gold medal in the 120 kg+ open bench press category. Athletes from as many as 16 countries from across the globe had participated in the championship.

In a telephonic conversation with Jalandhar Tribune, Ajay said he was selected to represent the country in the under 120+ weight category by the Indian Powerlifting Federation.

“I feel blessed to have won a gold medal for the nation,” he said. Ajay also thanked his mentor and his family, among others, for their guidance and support.

Ajay is a seven-time national champion in powerlifting. He also won a gold medal at the Asian Pacific Classic and Equipped Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship held at Australia in 2019 and a bronze medal in the Asian Bench Press Championship held in Dubai in 2018.

He has also earned the title ‘strong man of Punjab’ from the Punjab Powerlifting Association, down to the fact that he has won many state-level powerlifting championships.