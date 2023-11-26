Commuters to shell out more at Ladhowal toll plaza

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 25

Travelling from Phillaur to Ludhiana in your own car will take a toll on your pocket as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to increase the toll rates merely.

The increase in toll rates, which came into force at the Ladhowal toll plaza on September 1, was revised again today.

The toll plaza is situated alongside the Sutlej at Ladhowal between Phillaur and Ludhiana.

Confirming this, Ladhowal toll plaza manager Gaurav Kumar said here today that now, every car owner would have to shell out Rs 215 for single journey (presently Rs 165) and Rs 325 for multiple journey (presently Rs 245) to travel a distance of merely 12 km from Phillaur to Ludhiana. Light vehicle owners would have to pay Rs 350 for single journey (presently Rs 285) and Rs 520 for multiple journey (presently Rs 430).

He said bus and truck drivers would have to pay Rs 730 for single journey (presently Rs 575) and Rs 1,095 for multiple journey (presently Rs 860), while more heavy vehicles would have to pay Rs 1,140 for single journey (presently Rs 925) and Rs 1,715 for multiple journey (presently Rs 1,385).

He said monthly passes for commuters residing in 20-km radius would also have to pay Rs 330 in place of present Rs 300. Only necessary increases had been made, which was an annual exercise.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, Dr Navjot Singh Dahia and Parminder Mehta have opposed the increase in the toll rates. They said the increase would affect short-distance travellers. They urged the government to review its toll-revision policy in their interests.

