Compensation sought for kin of farmers who died during protest

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 5

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) held a dharna outside the DC office in Jalandhar. The dharna was held under the leadership of district president of the committee Salwinder Singh Jania and district general secretary Gurmail Singh Rerwan. State organising secretary Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra was among others present.

Farmers demanded that the families of those who had died during the farmers’ agitation and kin of those who committed suicides should be extended monetary help of Rs 5 lakh and one family member should be provided a government job. They also demanded that debts of such families be waived off. The leaders demanded from the government that families of the farmers who died in the protest (three farmers - Surjit Singh Sheena — Tarn Taran, Bahadar Singh Bandala and Joginder Singh Butala from Amritsar) should also be compensated.

Their demands included guaranteed MSP for 23 crops, dismissal of cases filed during the kisan andolan; dismissal of Minister Ajay Mishra, Lakhimpur Kheri incident accused’s father, from the Cabinet, waiving off of debt of farmers and labourers, putting an end to arrests of farmers over debts and increase in fuel prices and products be withdrawn.

The farmers also demanded that with wheat yield dramatically reduced due to bad weather, they be paid Rs 500 per quintal compensation for the damaged crop. They also demanded MSP guarantee law in the state on the lines of the Kerala Government, drug addiction be stopped as per promises made during the elections and affected people be treated for free, compensation for crops damaged due to hailstorm at Gurdaspur and Ferozepur districts in 2018 be immediately issued; at least 10 hours of power supply to fields be ensured. The dharna was lifted after assurance from the SDM.

#farmers protest #MSP