Complaint against Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh

Jalandhar, April 27

City-based NGO ‘Mission 6213’ on the occasion of International Noise Pollution Day on Wednesday held a protest outside the District Administrative Complex demanding action against Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh for singing songs that promote gun culture.

The NGO lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Police seeking immediate removal of his songs —“Pakistan” and “Haye ni maye main si judge ban na” — from YouTube in the light of a judgement of the Punjab and Haryana High Court against glorifying weapons, liquor, drugs and violence in songs.

The members of the NGO led by Prof MP Singh said as per the high court judgement, it was directed to all the SSPs/District Magistrates to ensure that no songs were played in public, which glorify liquor/wine or violence.

They said the songs were based on weaponry and were openly promoting the culture of firearms and pushing the youth towards crime.

Prof MP Singh said a majority of the school and college students consider singers and actors as their idols. They not only copy their styles of dressing and speaking rather they easily get influenced by the message given by the singers through their songs. “If the police don’t take strict action against such singers, this dangerous trend would push youth on the path of crime and drugs,” he added.

He further said the state government should ban such singers as for the sake of making money and their publicity, they are putting the future of hundreds of youth in the dark,” he added.