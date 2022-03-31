Completing pending projects, improving sanitation my priority says Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, March 30

Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann who breached the SAD fortress by defeating its two-time MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala says it is time to complete pending projects. She said almost every other work in the constituency from construction of roads to laying sewer lines, sanitation works etc were pending.

According to her, development projects remained in limbo in Nakodar as the previous Congress government meted out a step-motherly treatment to the constituencies with SAD legislators. “But now it is time to complete pending projects and I will leave no stone unturned for development,” she added.

She further said she has been a sarpanch of Bir village in Nakodar for 15 years, and had remained a president of the block samiti and general secretary of the Punjab Women Wing of the Akali Dal. She says in her tenure as sarpanch, she spent funds worth crores for development works and established a modern school, dispensary and a library. “Now, I have the responsibility to carry out the same development works in every village of Nakodar,” said Mann.

“The day results were announced, I prepared a roadmap to set things straight. To start with, construction of roads and link roads, proper sewage system, providing clean drinking water to slum areas, sanitation works, waste management etc are on my priority list. I have already asked the concerned departments to pull up the socks and finish the works related to civic issues at the earliest,” she said.

She further said she woll provide all help to the pension holders, blue-card holders and other disadvantaged sections who need support.

Talking about upgrading health facilities in Nakodar, Inderjit Kaur Mann said she recently visited the Civil Hospitals in Nakodar and Nurmahal and she found there’s a lot to be done at both places. She said Nurmahal Civil Hospital caters to so many villages and has just one doctor and lacks proper infrastructure and basic facilities. “Improving health and education in Punjab is already a main agenda of the AAP government. Everything that is required to make government hospitals better than the private ones would be done,” she added.

She further said she has already started her work and has been holding meetings regularly with the concerned departments. “In the next few months, the change would be visible,” she added.

Inderjit Kaur Mann, 53

Party: AAP

Constituency: Nakodar

Votes polled: 42,868

Vote margin: 2,869

Vote percentage: 31.95

Defeated: Gurpartap Wadala, SAD

Priorities

NEWLY elected AAP MLA from Nakodar, Inderjit Kaur Mann said that her priority will be completing all the pending projects and providing civic amenities to the people of the constituency. Besides, she will provide help to the pension holders, blue-card holders and other disadvantaged sections who need support. She also promises to push health and educational facilities on the lines of AAP govt in the state.