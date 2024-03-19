Comply with EC guidelines, DC tells printing press owners

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 18

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Komal Mittal has directed printing press owners to comply with the guidelines of the Election Commission. During a meeting with their representatives at the District Administrative Complex, the DC instructed that while publishing election related pamphlets, posters or other advertising material, giving full address of the printer and publisher on it is mandatory. She instructed that before printing any campaign material, a declaration should be taken as to on whose behalf it was printed and the cost involved. Information about the quantity and cost of the published material should be given to the District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, she added.

The DEO said whichever printing press prints the material, it will be mandatory for it to publish the name and registration number of the press on banners, flexes, posters, pamphlets etc. She said that no objectionable material against any caste, religion etc should be printed. Before printing, a declaration should be taken from the publisher about who is getting it printed, and it should be certified by two persons who know the publisher well. Two copies of this declaration should be taken. She said that copies of the printed material should be sent to the election expenditure monitoring team after getting it duly signed by the printer, along with details of expenditure incurred. The Deputy Commissioner said that it is mandatory for the

complete information to be

furnished within three days of printing.

