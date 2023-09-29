Computer teachers protest, want govt to fulfil demands

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 28

Computer teachers from across Punjab, under the banner of the Punjab Computer Teachers’ Union, have expressed their dissatisfaction with the state government’s failure to address their longstanding demands.

What they want Computer teachers have long been urging the state government to bring them under the Punjab Government Service Rules and Education Department, and extend the benefits of the 6th Pay Commission to them as well

They currently come under the jurisdiction of Punjab Information and Communication Technology Education Society, an entity under the Punjab Government

In a protest held on Banga Road here today, these educators intended to demonstrate at Khatkar Kalan, coinciding with CM Bhagwant Mann’s visit to commemorate the 116th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. However, they were denied access to the event’s venue.

Scores of teachers gathered for the protest, united in their call for the government to integrate them into the Punjab Government Service Rule, implement the 6th Pay Commission, and directly merge them with the Education Department. They seek to escape the jurisdiction of the Punjab Information and Communication Technology Education Society, an entity under the Punjab Government.

Harjinder Singh, the district president of the Computer Teachers’ Union, Nawanshahr, criticised the government for evading their demands since their recruitment. Dating back to 2005, when computer subjects were introduced in schools, there are approximately 7,100 computer teachers.

Fatehpur pointed out that they have repeatedly protested and engaged in dialogues with government representatives and Education Minister Harjot Bains but to no avail. Promises made, such as those last Diwali, remain unfulfilled.

Gurwinder Singh Tarn Taran, the state president of the association, accused the government of exhibiting indifference, particularly toward the families of deceased computer teachers. He highlighted that over 100 computer teachers have passed away in the past 15 years. Despite this, the government has neither provided financial support to their families nor offered jobs to their dependents, leaving them struggling in the face of rising inflation.

State committee member Anil Aeri noted that in July 2011, the Punjab Government regularised the services of computer teachers under the Punjab Civil Services Rules.

However, they have yet to receive the benefits of this regularisation, including those outlined in the 6th Pay Commission recommendations — a privilege enjoyed by all other Punjab Government employees.