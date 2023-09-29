 Computer teachers protest, want govt to fulfil demands : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Computer teachers protest, want govt to fulfil demands

Computer teachers protest, want govt to fulfil demands

Computer teachers protest, want govt to fulfil demands

Computer teachers hold a sit-in on Banga Road in Jalandhar on Thursday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 28

Computer teachers from across Punjab, under the banner of the Punjab Computer Teachers’ Union, have expressed their dissatisfaction with the state government’s failure to address their longstanding demands.

What they want

  • Computer teachers have long been urging the state government to bring them under the Punjab Government Service Rules and Education Department, and extend the benefits of the 6th Pay Commission to them as well
  • They currently come under the jurisdiction of Punjab Information and Communication Technology Education Society, an entity under the Punjab Government

In a protest held on Banga Road here today, these educators intended to demonstrate at Khatkar Kalan, coinciding with CM Bhagwant Mann’s visit to commemorate the 116th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. However, they were denied access to the event’s venue.

Scores of teachers gathered for the protest, united in their call for the government to integrate them into the Punjab Government Service Rule, implement the 6th Pay Commission, and directly merge them with the Education Department. They seek to escape the jurisdiction of the Punjab Information and Communication Technology Education Society, an entity under the Punjab Government.

Harjinder Singh, the district president of the Computer Teachers’ Union, Nawanshahr, criticised the government for evading their demands since their recruitment. Dating back to 2005, when computer subjects were introduced in schools, there are approximately 7,100 computer teachers.

Fatehpur pointed out that they have repeatedly protested and engaged in dialogues with government representatives and Education Minister Harjot Bains but to no avail. Promises made, such as those last Diwali, remain unfulfilled.

Gurwinder Singh Tarn Taran, the state president of the association, accused the government of exhibiting indifference, particularly toward the families of deceased computer teachers. He highlighted that over 100 computer teachers have passed away in the past 15 years. Despite this, the government has neither provided financial support to their families nor offered jobs to their dependents, leaving them struggling in the face of rising inflation.

State committee member Anil Aeri noted that in July 2011, the Punjab Government regularised the services of computer teachers under the Punjab Civil Services Rules.

However, they have yet to receive the benefits of this regularisation, including those outlined in the 6th Pay Commission recommendations — a privilege enjoyed by all other Punjab Government employees.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira arrested from his Chandigarh house; sent to 2-day police remand

2
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

3
Punjab

My father exposed drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party: Sukhpal Khaira's son

4
Diaspora

Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US to evade Indian authorities, reveals new dossier

5
Sports

Pakistan cricketers floored by 'unexpected' welcome, hit nets 12 hours after arrival

6
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

7
Delhi

Pro-Khalistan graffiti painted on wall at Delhi's Kashmere Gate flyover

8
India

Ujjain horror: Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for 12-year-old girl's rape, tried to escape from police custody

9
J & K

Centre transfers Srinagar SSP Rakesh Balwal to strife-torn Manipur

10
Chandigarh

Mohali on its way to become another semiconductor hub in the country: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Don't Miss

View All
Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

‘Students mustn’t go to Canada till they’ve Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee’
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

Top News

EAM meets Blinken, NSA Sullivan amid strained India-Canada ties

EAM meets Blinken, NSA Sullivan amid strained India-Canada ties

Father of Green Revolution no more: Agri scientist who ensured Indians didn’t go hungry

Father of Green Revolution no more: Agri scientist who ensured Indians didn’t go hungry

Khaira arrested in 2015 drugs case

Khaira arrested in 2015 drugs case

At DSP murder spot, bid to run over Tauru SDM

At DSP murder spot, bid to run over Tauru SDM

Nuh mining mafia tries a rerun of 2022 killing

Net claims of non-residents on India rise to $379.7 bn in June quarter: RBI

Net claims of non-residents on India rise to $379.7 bn in June quarter: RBI


Cities

View All

Finance firm agent killed; three booked

Finance firm agent killed; three booked

Collection agents easy targets for robbers

Lawyers strike work in solidarity with Muktsar colleague in city

Iconic Mall Road grapples with its own set of problems

Chabal residents troubled by waterlogging, drainage

Farmers block railway track in Bathinda

Farmers block railway track in Bathinda

Mohali on its way to become another semiconductor hub in the country: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Mohali on its way to become another semiconductor hub in the country: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

5 hurt in chemical factory fire at Kurali

Allotment of 83 small flats cancelled in city

Chandigarh MC takes over 30 taxi stands for fee default

Define out-of-turn allotment norms: High Court

‘Welcome’ CBI probe into bungalow renovation, nothing will come out of it: Kejriwal

‘Welcome’ CBI probe into bungalow renovation, nothing will come out of it: Kejriwal

Rahul Gandhi meets carpenters at Delhi’s Kirti Nagar furniture market

Pro-Khalistan graffiti painted on wall at Delhi's Kashmere Gate flyover

Delhi gears up to host biggest trade fair yet

85% voter turnout in Delhi varsity teachers’ association election

Meeting between sugarcane growers & officials inconclusive; stir continues

Meeting between sugarcane growers & officials inconclusive; stir continues

Farmers start 3-day rail blockade

Student groups advocate for Bhagat Singh Employment Act

Khatkar Kalan sarpanch ‘denied’ entry to CM’s event on martyr’s birth anniversary

Former Akali sarpanch shot in Hoshiarpur

Real estate market touches new high in Ludhiana

Real estate market touches new high in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civil Hospital gets PPCB notice for poor handling of biomedical waste

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 47: Public parks paint a picture of neglect

Experts advise caution as dengue tally reaches 285 in Ludhiana district

NIA raids money changer’s office, home in Jagraon

Will dedicate ~99L works to Anantnag martyr: Minister

Will dedicate Rs 99L works to Anantnag martyr: Minister

Punjabi varsity sacks employee over FIR

Amid MC's Swachhta drives, overflowing sewers not fixed

Three held for theft at mobile phone shop

'Sulking' MLA stays off stage at Agri Dept exhibition