Conference dwells on trends in microbial tech

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 2

The School of Bioengineering and Biosciences at Lovely Professional University (LPU) organised the International Conference on Microbial Bio-prospecting (ICMBSDG)-2023. The conference aimed at the fulfillment of UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in collaboration with the Association of Microbiologists of India (AMI) headed by its president Dr Sunil Pabbi.

The Ministry of Science and Technology of India funded the conference through its Department of Biotechnology.

Deliberations were held on ‘Recent trends and advancements in microbial technology’ that could contribute towards achieving SDGs related to ‘zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, life below water and life on land’.

Leading scientists and researchers from Sri Lanka, Jordan, Chile and from international and national institutions shared their expertise about the innovative works done in enzyme technology, microbial community in ocean, microbial nano-formulated food and industrial microbiology.

Prof RGU Jayalal Sabaragamuwa from the University of Sri Lanka, Prof Abdel Rahman Al Tawaha from Jordan, Dr Belle Damodara Shenoy, Principal Scientist, CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography, Visakhapatnam, attended the conference.

