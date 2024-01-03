Conference dwells on trends in microbial tech

Phagwara, January 2
The School of Bioengineering and Biosciences at Lovely Professional University (LPU) organised the International Conference on Microbial Bio-prospecting (ICMBSDG)-2023. The conference aimed at the fulfillment of UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in collaboration with the Association of Microbiologists of India (AMI) headed by its president Dr Sunil Pabbi.
The Ministry of Science and Technology of India funded the conference through its Department of Biotechnology.
Deliberations were held on ‘Recent trends and advancements in microbial technology’ that could contribute towards achieving SDGs related to ‘zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, life below water and life on land’.
Leading scientists and researchers from Sri Lanka, Jordan, Chile and from international and national institutions shared their expertise about the innovative works done in enzyme technology, microbial community in ocean, microbial nano-formulated food and industrial microbiology.
Prof RGU Jayalal Sabaragamuwa from the University of Sri Lanka, Prof Abdel Rahman Al Tawaha from Jordan, Dr Belle Damodara Shenoy, Principal Scientist, CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography, Visakhapatnam, attended the conference.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No ground to order investigation by SIT into allegations against Adani group, says Supreme Court
Tells SEBI to complete probe in 3 months in 2 pending cases ...
Arvind Kejriwal skips third ED summons in Delhi excise policy case; calls it illegal
AAP asserts that Kejriwal is ready to cooperate with the age...
Modi govt wants to arrest Arvind Kejriwal to stop him from campaigning in general election: AAP
Kejriwal on Wednesday skips the third summons issued by the ...
Giving lift to strangers on Haryana highway costs trader his car, Rs 2.5 lakh, lands him in hospital
Sanjay is robbed at gunpoint by two strangers, whom he had g...
Man from Punjab's Gurdaspur held at Delhi airport for carrying 50 cartridges in his baggage
Is detained while he was on his way to boarding an Amritsar-...