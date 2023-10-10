Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 9

Sardar Swaran Singh National Institute of Bio-Energy (SSS-NIBE), an autonomous body of the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), organised the 4th ‘International Conference on Recent Advances in Bio-energy Research-2023 (ICRABR-2023). The event was inaugurated by Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Secretary, MNRE, today.

The MNRE Secretary highlighted the importance of bio-energy to meet the rapidly increasing energy demand in future and also informed about the vital support that the ministry is providing for the sector to grow quickly.

Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State (MNRE, Chemicals and Fertilisers), delivered his pre-recorded message for the conference. Prof KK Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, in his address talked about the role of research and innovations required for a holistic and sustainable bio-based economy. Director General NIBE, Dr G Sridhar, in his welcome address, highlighted the relevance of bio-energy for the country to achieve energy self-dependence and NIBE’s efforts towards these goals. He also presented a brief outline of the conference.

