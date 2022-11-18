Cong leader escapes unhurt in car mishap

Jalandhar, November 17
Congress leader and former Member Parliamentarian Mohinder Singh Kaypee had a narrow escape this afternoon after the car he was driving hit a tractor-trailer. As per the police, the leader’s car developed a technical fault because of which the accident happened.
The car that Kaypee was driving went out of control due to a technical fault and hit a trailer. No injuries have been sustained by Kaypee — Surinder Kumar, SHO, Phillaur
The accident took place on the Nurmahal road, when the leader was on his way to Jalandhar. Kaypee’s car got damaged in the accident. However, the leader did not sustain injuries.
Phillaur SHO Surinder Kumar said, “The car that Kaypee was driving, went out of control due to a technical fault, because of which the accident happened. He himself insisted that he is not interested in pressing charges against anyone. No injuries have been sustained by Kaypee and the tractor driver. Hence, no case has been registered in this regard.”
Speaking to Jalandhar Tribune, Mohinder Kaypee said, “No charges have been pressed as there was no need. We went to our respective homes after the incident.”
