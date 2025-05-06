Cong MLA meets CM over CNG plant issue

District Congress Chief (rural) Hardev S Laddi Sherowalia and Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Kotli met Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over their demand to take back the decision of installing CNG plant at Bhogpur. They also discussed the issue of lodging of FIR against Kotli for holding a protest on the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway passing through Bhogpur on April 23.

The MLAs said the CM assured them of re-checking both issues. An FIR has been lodged against Kotli, his Congress aide Ashwin Bhalla, 20 identified men and 100-150 unidentified people. They had been booked at Bhogpur police station under Sections 285 (obstruction in public way), 126 (2) (punishment for wrongful restraint), 326 (b) (render road less use for public), 353 (public mischief), 190 (unlawful assembly), 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS, Section 8 B of the National Highway Act and Section 4 of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules. Section 326 (b) of the BNS is a non-bailable offence. The FIR copy read that the administrative officials had tried to convince the agitators against holding the protest but they went ahead and blocked the highway.