Cong unity like pack of cards, can fall apart any time: BJP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 18

Even as the Congress had put up a show of unity during the filing of nomination papers by its candidate on April 13, BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill countered its claim saying that the Congress was like a pack of cards which would fall apart any moment.

In Jalandhar to attend a rally organised by the BJP on Kapurthala road here, Shergill, who hails from the city, said, “In the Congress, we do not even know as to how long Rahul Gandhi is going to stay there. A vote for the Congress is a vote going waste”.

Even as he had served in the Congress for nine years, the lawyer-cum-politician chose to hit out against the ruling AAP government too. “They are guilty of betraying and backstabbing the people. They have done no development in Punjab for one year and have no report card to show. They have only broken the promises of the people. Both gestures that of getting a pat and stabbing are done on back and AAP has gone for the second option”, Shergill said.

On the issue that AAP has been complaining of not getting the RDF or the GST refund necessary for development of the state, Shergill said, “AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is a cry baby. His party was born out of protest and despite being in power in New Delhi and Punjab, they are still in a protest mode. They have been blocking development all along be it for Ayushman Bharat or any other central scheme. Our government is bringing a new route from Delhi to Nakodar reducing the travel time to just three hours.” He blamed AAP for deteriorating law and order in the state and exit of industrialists to other neighbouring states.

The BJP spokesperson countered the allegations levelled against the party over attempting to create polarisation on the issue of pro-Khalistani activist Amritpal Singh. “Except for the BJP, all other parties including the Congress and the SAD have attempted to fuel this burning issue. On the other hand, we fully backed the state government wherever it required our support in handling the matter”.