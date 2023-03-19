Cong writes to Guv over deportation of students

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 18

District Congress Committee (DCC) president Ajay Mangupur in a letter addressed to Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit requested him to take up the matter of Punjabi students facing deportation from Canada due to ‘fake offer letters’ with the External Affairs Minister.

He said 700 students had been duped by an unscrupulous education migration services company and that they faced this predicament due to no fault of theirs.

“The students paid Rs 16-20 lakh to the company, which purportedly facilitated their admission in Humber College in Ontario by generating fake admission offer letters along with fake fee deposit receipts. The students were given visas on the basis of this forgery by the Canadian Embassy,” he said, adding that the fraud could have been detected at the very onset if the Canadian embassy had conducted a scrutiny of their college offer letter.

“I request you to take up this matter with the External Affairs Ministry of India and initiate talks with the Canadian Government that the students are not at fault and are in fact victims of a scam perpetrated on them,” he said in the letter.