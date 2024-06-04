 Congress, AAP, BJP locked in close contest, SAD faces uphill task : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • Congress, AAP, BJP locked in close contest, SAD faces uphill task

Congress, AAP, BJP locked in close contest, SAD faces uphill task

Doaba’s Dalit voters hold the key in Lok Sabha election results

Congress, AAP, BJP locked in close contest, SAD faces uphill task

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Himanshu Aggarwal interacts with officials during a visit to a counting centre. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, June 3

A day ahead of the Lok Sabha election results, the most common guess that psephologists could make was that for Jalandhar (reserved) seat, it would be a close fight between Congress candidate Charanjit Channi, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sushil Rinku and Aam Aadmi Party candidate Pawan Tinu, with the former expected to have a slight edge.

Security personnel stand guard outside a strong room in Jalandhar on Monday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh

Though the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sushil Rinku also campaigned well and drew a lot of votes from the three urban segments on June 1, the party’s performance in the rural areas, especially in the Kartarpur and Adampur reserved segments, is not expected to touch the five digit mark. The party managed to set up a booth in each of the 957 villages of Jalandhar but these were mostly being managed by a loner. The BJP, however, is expected to have received some support from the Valmik community of Jalandhar, both in the urban and rural pockets.

For Channi also, the campaign has not been a smooth ride. He faced challenges in all four SC segments of the total nine from Jalandhar. In Phillaur, Congress MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary had turned rebel and his mother Karamjit Chaudhary had joined the BJP. In Adampur, his nephew Manraj’s father-in-law Mohinder Singh Kaypee got annoyed and became the Akali candidate. In Kartarpur, AAP minister Balkar Singh posed him a tough challenge. The fact that BSP candidate Balwinder Kumar is expected to do well in Kartarpur also goes against Channi. Since BJP candidate Sushil Rinku is from Jalandhar West and he made it a matter of prestige for himself to do well from this segment, Channi faces a tough challenge here too.

If Channi faced certain disadvantages, so did AAP’s Tinu. Having crossed the 3 lakh figure in May 2023 bypoll, the AAP is not expected to do as well once again. If the free 300 units of power per month came as a big boost for the party around that time, the party committed a series of follies too, especially since it could not retain its lone Lok Sabha MP Rinku. The unfulfilled promises that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann made about a year back including the setting up of Sports University here and a research centre in the name of Guru Ravidass at Dera Sachkhand Ballan, over which Rinku claimed that he quit the party, is expected to result in some losses. The sleazy video of an AAP minister that went viral too is learnt to have done some damage.

However, the fact that the SAD may not do well again will have votes shifting towards both the AAP and the Congress in the rural segments. Sukhbir Badal’s Punjab Bachao Yatra concluded even before it could enter Jalandhar. As attempts were being made by the Congress to polarise Dalits towards itself and the Hindus towards the BJP, the SAD leadership could not polarise the urban Sikhs towards it. There are speculations that the BSP could do better than the SAD, which could get relegated to number 5 position in Jalandhar.

Having watched the contest from close, Prof GC Kaul, a sociologist and writer, said, “I feel that a larger chunk of 40 per cent Dalit voters stood consolidated behind the former Dalit CM Channi, though all parties would have got some votes from the community. To my mind, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, the BJP would have got the least share from the Dalit votes. The flagging of issues like assurance on naming of Adampur airport after Guru Ravi Dass would not have helped Rinku. The voters of Jalandhar seemed to have lost trust in him for changing party for the third time in quick succession.”

In the second reserved seat from Doaba — Hoshiarpur — the contest remains triangular with Dalit votes set to split between AAP’s Raj Kumar Chabbewal, BJP’s Anita Som Parkash and Congress’s Yamini Gomar. Gomar, who was initially considered to be a weak candidate, managed a good campaign with her simple, sobre style and good oratorical skills. Her statement, “My pockets are empty but my intentions are clean,” gave her campaign a fillip in the last two weeks.

Stage set in Jalandhar too

Jalandhar: The district administration is all set for the counting of votes for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency here on Tuesday. Divulging details, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Himanshu Aggarwal said elaborate arrangements had been made for smooth counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections. The DC said no stone would be left unturned to ensure that the entire counting process was completed peacefully. He said three-tier security arrangements had been made for EVMs and VVPAT machines. In order to ensure law and order situation outside counting centres, Rapid Action Force, Quick Response Team and riot control vehicles had been deployed.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Dalits #Doaba #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress-6, AAP-4; Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib, Badal from Bathinda

2
Punjab

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

3
India

Former BrahMos Aerospace engineer gets life imprisonment under Official Secrets Act for leaking info to Pakistan’s ISI

4
Haryana

IAS couple’s 27-year-old daughter jumps off 10th floor in south Mumbai; suicide note found

5
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Speaker accepts resignations of 3 Independent MLAs

6
India

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 542 seats gets under way; NDA ahead in early trends

7
Punjab

Punjab youth found murdered in Philippines’ Manila

8
India

Air Canada announces expansion of its flight network to India by increasing seat capacity

9
Trending

On camera, man dies soon after smashing a six in match near Mumbai's Mira Road

10
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut comes out in support of Raveena Tandon in false accident case, says ‘absolutely alarming, she could have been lynched’

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024 results LIVE updates: Counting for 543 seats gets under way

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 542 seats gets under way; NDA ahead in early trends

Trends: NDA 300; INDIA 211; Others 32

Punjab Election Results 2024 LIVE: Amid high stakes, fate of 328 candidates to be unlocked

Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress-6, AAP-4; Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib, Badal from Bathinda

AAP-4, Congress-7, BJP-0, SAD-1, Indipendent 1 (Khadoor Sahi...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 10 Haryana seats begins

Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress leads on 5 seats, BJP on 4

Congress 5, BJP 4, AAP 1

Himachal Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting soon; confident BJP prepares sweets before counting of votes

Himachal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in all 4 seats; Kangana Ranaut ahead of Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi

BJP-3, Congress-1; BJP Sudhir Sharma leading in Dharamasala ...

Chandigarh Election Results 2024 LIVE: 'Accept it with respect', says Congress leader Manish Tewari

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Early leads for Congress's Manish Tewari

Congress leading in Chandigarh


Cities

View All

Seeing lowest turnout, Amritsar no cakewalk for Congress this time

Seeing lowest turnout, Amritsar no cakewalk for Congress this time

Celebrations to be low key if candidate wins: Parties

A village of migrants, Kullian has 1,271 registered voters

Amritsar-bound HRTC bus gutted in fire after tyre burst

Couple dies in mishap, close shave for son

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh Election Results 2024 LIVE: 'Accept it with respect', says Congress leader Manish Tewari

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Early leads for Congress's Manish Tewari

Stage set for counting today

BJP, Congress gear up for celebrations

Anti-party activities : Congress expels 5 loyalists of ex-MP Bansal for 6 years

Section 144 imposed around counting centres in Panchkula

Delhi Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in 6, INDIA 1

Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in 5 seats; INDIA 2

Ahead of results, visits to temples, counting centres mark the day

Security tightened, 7,000 police personnel on duty in Delhi

Sure about 3rd term for Modi, BJP prepares for counting day

Delhi L-G forwards Raaj Kumar Anand’s resignation to President

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

3-tier security at Kapurthala counting centres: DC

Security personnel take out flag march in Phagwara

Blood Donors’ Council launches booklet to honour philanthropist

Sans water for 5 days, residents protest outside civic body office

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Party leaders, supporters gear up for celebrations

On pretext of drinking water, snatcher targets elderly woman

Residents of four villages to step up agitation against biogas plants

Man looted by six miscreants, one caught by people

District admn all geared up for counting today

District admn all geared up for counting today