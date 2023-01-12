Congress cadre pulls up socks before yatra

Jalandhar, January 11
The Congress leaders have begun to activate their cadre and make arrangements on a large scale as Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is set to arrive in Doaba on January 14.
The leaders have been holding meetings and checking arrangements for the meal breaks, halts and night breaks. Arrangements have to be made on a large scale as a huge team of over 500 workers, who have been tagging alongwith Gandhi, have to be accommodated.
Gandhi, along with other dignitaries, is learnt to be sleeping in the same tentage in open spaces during his halt in the afternoon and night. He is also expected to meet people including well-known people from various fields, sportsmen, industrialists, farmers and others during his yatra.
Most of the Congress leaders from the region, including MLAs Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Pargat Singh and Sukhwinder Kotli, went to Fatehgarh Sahib this morning from where the yatra is starting in Punjab.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75
He was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram; PM Modi c...
Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande
At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande says ...
Double delight for Indian economy: Inflation eases to one-year low of 5.72 pc, factory output rises
Inflation in food basket at 4.19 pc in December as against 4...
Watch: Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubbali, boy rushes towards his car with garland
Police and traffic officials on duty pull the boy back and w...
Lanka's top court orders ex-President Sirisena, 4 others to pay 310 mn rupees in compensation for failing to prevent 2019 Easter attack
Series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholi...