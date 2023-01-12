Congress cadre pulls up socks before yatra

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 11

The Congress leaders have begun to activate their cadre and make arrangements on a large scale as Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is set to arrive in Doaba on January 14.

The leaders have been holding meetings and checking arrangements for the meal breaks, halts and night breaks. Arrangements have to be made on a large scale as a huge team of over 500 workers, who have been tagging alongwith Gandhi, have to be accommodated.

Gandhi, along with other dignitaries, is learnt to be sleeping in the same tentage in open spaces during his halt in the afternoon and night. He is also expected to meet people including well-known people from various fields, sportsmen, industrialists, farmers and others during his yatra.

Most of the Congress leaders from the region, including MLAs Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Pargat Singh and Sukhwinder Kotli, went to Fatehgarh Sahib this morning from where the yatra is starting in Punjab.