Congress campaign begins on note of empathy

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 2

As the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-poll campaign of Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, the wife of the deceased Member of Parliament Santokh Singh Chaudhary, picks up pace in the Phillaur assembly constituency, the echo of ‘Santokh Singh Chaudhary Amar Rahe’ is being heard in every village on the campaign trail.

On Wednesday and Thursday, MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary and Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary held large election meetings in Khaira, Bhattian, Shahpur, Rurka Khurd, Atta, Thala, Bansian Dhak, Sultanpur, Dialpur, Chak Sahbu and Khanpur villages where the voters assured them that they would go all out to ensure that there is a thumping victory for Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary in the upcoming by-poll.

The by-poll became necessary after the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat fell vacant, owing to the demise of MP Santokh Chaudhary during the Phillaur leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra this year in January.

During the meetings, the local residents remembered their strong bond with Chaudhary Santokh Singh, with a few of them even recalling the moments spent in a conversation with him on the morning of his demise.

Overcome with emotion, they said he was a noble soul, who looked after everyone in his parliamentary constituency and his death had left a deep void in their hearts.

MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary said his father was an immensely popular leader and would treat the people of his constituency as his own family members.

He not only focused on the all-round development of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency, but he also worked to establish personal connections with party workers, he said.

The supporters said they stood steadfastly with the Chaudhary family during this difficult time and that they would give them full support to realise the dreams of Chaudhary Santokh Singh.

Zila Parishad Member Surjit Singh Lallian, Phillaur block panchayat samiti chairman Davinder Singh Lasara, Phillaur market committee chairman Makhan Singh Khaira, Bhattian sarpanch Saravjit Singh, Shahpur sarpanch Jaswinder Ram, Rurka Khurd sarpanch Tirath Ram, senior Congress leaders Makhan Singh Malhi, Major Lal and Daljit Singh Bahadur were among some of those notable present on these occasions.

