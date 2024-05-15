Congress fires salvo at Chaudhary, Rinku, Tinu

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, May 14

A day after ex-SGPC chief Jagir Kaur issued a statement in favour of Congress candidate from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat Charanjit S Channi in the alleged inappropriate touch episode, the Congress leadership took to fire salvos back at all those who had shared the video on the social media calling for action against Channi.

Plaint against social media handlers Congress leaders, including Nakodar halqa in-charge Dr Navjot Dahiya, former Mahila Congress chief Jasleen Sethi and Kamal Bhairon, and lawyers lodged a complaint against social media handlers with the Police Commissioner with copies also moved to the Election Commission seeking action.

Dr Dahiya has mentioned the names of suspended Congress MLA from Phillaur Vikramjit S Chaudhary, Jalandhar Aam Aadmi Party candidate Pawan Tinu and BJP candidate Sushil Rinku of trying to indulge in character assassination of Channi by making statements terming his “respectful gesture” towards Jagir Kaur of touching under her chin as “bad touch”.

On Friday last, Channi, ahead of filing his nomination papers outside the District Election Office, had exchanged greetings with Jagir Kaur, who had accompanied Akali candidate Mohinder S Kaypee. Channi had bowed before her, held both her hands and put his forehead on her hands. As this had happened, both exchanged a light humour after which Channi touched under her chin and Jagir Kaur too laughed it off.

But Channi’s adversaries made every attempt to tarnish his image. Yesterday, chairperson of the Punjab State Women Commissioner Raj Lalli Gill sought the Punjab DGP’s reply on the matter while MLA Chaudhary made a complaint against Channi with the National Commission for Women, Election Commission of India and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Since things were going too far, Jagir Kaur, who had been maintaining silence on the issue, chose to issue a statement saying there was nothing disrespectful with the way Channi greeted him.

This brought the much-needed relief for Channi and his supporters after which Dr Dahiya sought action against all social media handlers who tried to spread the video around.

“The video was clipped and projected in a wrong way so as to project Channi in bad light. It was all part of the conspiracy hatched against Channi to build sentiments against him,” Dr Dahiya wrote while sharing links of social media pages in his complaint. These links included videos of speeches of AAP and BJP candidates.

