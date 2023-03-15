 Congress heats up Lok Sabha bypoll politics in Jalandhar : The Tribune India

Congress heats up Lok Sabha bypoll politics in Jalandhar

Congress heats up Lok Sabha bypoll politics in Jalandhar

Cong candidate for the Jalandhar LS bypoll Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, March 14

After the announcement of Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary’s name as the Congress candidate for the forthcoming Jalandhar parliamentary bypoll, the politics for the seat has heated up.

Karamjit Chaudhary is the wife of the two-time Jalandhar MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh, whose demise during the recent Bharat Jodo Yatra, necessitated the Lok Sabha bypoll in Jalandhar. With the Congress party set to play an emotional card, all other parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and SAD-BSP have come under pressure to rope in such a candidate through whom they would be able to counter such a move.

The Congress leaders said since the names of other leaders of the party were cropping up each day, the need for an early announcement was being felt. Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa said, “Since our party was to give the ticket to Karamjit Chaudhary for the seat of her late husband, we would certainly have been the first to make the announcement. There was no point in delaying it any further. It will certainly help us plan our campaign better.”

Ex-MP MS Kaypee and ex-MLA Sushil Rinku had already put claims even as the name of ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi had been doing the rounds. Kaypee, when asked if he would support the Congress candidate, said, “I am in Delhi for attending a marriage. I will be back in Jalandhar tomorrow. I will discuss the matter with my supporters. If they will agree, I will support the candidate announced by the party.” Kaypee had in 2009 bagged as many as 4.08 lakh votes from the seat.

Since Jalandhar LS seat is reserved, all parties are looking for a promising Dalit face and getting their internal surveys done. From the Akali Dal, the name of ex-CPS Pawan Tinu has been doing rounds. Tinu was the SAD nominee in 2014 also when he had trailed behind Santokh Singh Chaudhary with nearly 70,000 votes. The party had then contested in alliance with the BJP. The BJP, which will be contesting its first solo LS election, is expected to fare well from the four urban Assembly seats, including Jalandhar North, Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar West and Jalandhar Cantt, but may not get a good response from the other five rural seats.

This time, the SAD will be contesting in alliance with the BSP. The BSP’s individual performance in the last few Lok Sabha elections has shown a lot of variation from getting just 47,000 votes for its then candidate Sukhwinder Kotli in 2014 to as many as 2.04 lakh votes for Balwinder Kumar in 2019. In 2009, the party candidate Surjit Singh had polled 93,500 votes.

AAP’s Justice Zora Singh had performed dismally in the last LS elections polling only 25.467 votes and getting 2.5 per cent voteshare. In contrast, Jyoti Mann had unexpectedly got as many as 2.54 lakh votes and a voteshare of 24.42 per cent. Since the party is in power in the state now, it is expected to improve its prospects. Having lost Sangrur, the party cannot afford to lose a second Lok Sabha bypoll within the first 14-15 months of its rule.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's TV interview from jail goes viral, Punjab prisons dept says not recorded inside state jail

2
Trending

Viral video: UP journalist questions minister over promises she made during election, gets arrested after BJP worker lodges complaint of ruckus

3
Amritsar

Drunk ticket checker ‘urinates’ on woman inside Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express

4
Haryana

‘Farzi’ act on Gurugram road lands YouTuber Joravar Singh, three others behind bars

5
Patiala

Punjabi University to get Rs 30 crore per month as grant from state government

6
Punjab

Scheduled Castes panel seeks report from Amritsar officials over 'suicide' by MBBS intern

7
World

Clashes between Pakistan police, Imran Khan supporters injure several ahead of ex-PM's possible arrest

8
Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan shares images from her trip to Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh

9
Himachal

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app

10
Nation

Rahul Gandhi's remarks hit Lok Sabha proceedings for second consecutive day

Don't Miss

View All
AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app
Himachal

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app

Help accident victims, get rewarded
Punjab

Help accident victims, get rewarded: Punjab minister

‘Say Naa-To fake forwards’: Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point
Trending

'Say Naa-To fake forwards': Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

'Don't book...', Delhi police’s quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli’s stunning batting display
Sports

'Don't book...', Delhi police's quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli's stunning batting display

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Top News

In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet causes US spy drone crash over Black Sea

In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet ‘downs’ US spy drone over Black Sea

Moscow's ambassador to Washington calls incident a 'provocat...

Extend grace period for H1-B workers, who have lost their jobs, from 60 days to 180 days: US Presidential advisory

Extend grace period for H1-B workers, who have lost their jobs, from 60 days to 180 days: US Presidential advisory

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

It began with a payment of Rs 10, and then 90-year-old NRI was duped of Rs 10 lakh by cyber thugs in UP

It began with a payment of Rs 10, and then 90-year-old NRI was duped of Rs 10 lakh by cyber thugs in UP

Budget Session: Parliament disrupted for 2nd day over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, BJP firm on apology

Budget Session: Parliament disrupted for 2nd day over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, BJP firm on apology


Cities

View All

Councillor, 2 booked for mining

Councillor, 2 booked for mining

Holy city all set to host G20 summit

Police issue route plan for conclave

View-cutters with national flag colour scheme upset residents

Y-20 delegates arrive at GNDU

SKM protests raids against farmers

SKM protests CBI raids against Punjab farmer leaders

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Smart City offers idle OFC duct on lease for telcos to lay cables

Smart City offers idle OFC duct on lease for telcos to lay cables

Amid shortage, UT to empanel radiologists, anaesthetists for year

Soon, decorative lights to jazz up Sec 46 market

SC to take up UT’s plea against HC order today

G20 meet: City to be no-fly zone from March 27-Apr 1

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

Vasant Kunj dog attacks: Delhi mayor asks officials to prepare action plan within a week

What causes night smog during winters in New Delhi; scientists explain

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

Desilting of 200 km of sewer lines biggest challenge in cleaning Yamuna: Officials to Delhi LG

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Year on, slain kabaddi star’s wife awaits justice

Jalandhar lad scores 200 in inter-district Test match

Clear pending mutation cases in a week, says Kapurthala DC

District Health Officer collects food samples in Hoshiarpur

Three die in Ludhiana hosiery factory fire

Three die in Ludhiana hosiery factory fire

Former Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid booked under Excise Act by Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Work begins on rly station revamp project

Punjab Vigilance raids former MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid's house in DA case

Daughter drowns in canal, man arrested

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

India well-poised to provide leadership to world: Ex-envoy

108 centres allotted for wheat procurement

Vendors near temple removed

Blood donation camp: Over 60 units collected