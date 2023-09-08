Congress leaders celebrate Bharat Jodo Yatra’s 1st anniv

Jalandhar, September 7
The Congress leadership in Jalandhar organised the first anniversary of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra here by holding a march from the Congress Bhawan to the BMC Chowk and back. Holding a banner with Rahul Gandhi’s picture on it and raising party flags in their hands, party workers raised slogan “Jodo, jodo, Bharat jodo”.
The march was led by MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, wife of deceased MP Santokh S Chaudhary, district president Rajinder Beri, ex-MLA Surinder Chaudhary, ex-MC councillors Balraj Thakur, Tarsem Lakhotra, Pawan Kumar, Jagdish Dakoha, Prabhdyal Bhagat among others.
Chabbewal said the Bharat Jodo Yatra had been a huge boost to the cadres of the party across the length of the country and the party subsequently won polls in HP and Karnataka.
