Congress MLA Sukhwinder Kotli holds protest against CM Bhagwant Mann during Adampur roadshow, detained

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 23

Congress MLA Sukhwinder Kotli on Thursday was detained by the police after the legislator held a protest against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ahead of his roadshow in Adampur.

This comes two days after the Adampur MLA announced that he would not let Mann campaign in his Assembly segment.

According to officials, Kotli held a protest as Mann's roadshow was about to reach the spot in Adampur.

The supporters of the Congress MLA were stopped at a distance by the police and Kotli was left alone in the middle of the road to stop Mann's roadshow. The police requested him to get up and vacate the passage for the roadshow, but he refused.

He was detained and later released by the police.

Meanwhile, Mann did not complete his roadshow and was not taken to Railway Road where the Congress MLA was protesting against him.

On Tuesday, Kotli had said that he was still feeling hurt over the alleged “anti-Dalit” remarks by Bhagwant Mann made in the Vidhan Sabha.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #Congress