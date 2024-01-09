Congress not questioning AAP in Khaira case, says Jakhar

Our Correspondent

Phagwara. January 8

Continuing his firm stand against what he said was “deliberate targeting” of Bholath Congress legislator Sukhpal Khaira, the Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has said that Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is as hollow as the senior leadership of moribund Punjab Congress party of today.

“Those who are talking of fighting for nyay (justice) for the country are mute spectators and in collusion with perpetrators of injustice against their own MLA,” Jakhar said here during his interaction with the media.

Talking to media persons at the residence of Union Minister of State Som Parkash on Sunday evening, Jakhar said the Congress must demand answers from Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann over a bogus and fabricated case to keep Khaira behind bars.

“How will Punjab survive? There is no point in thinking of a particular party, if the state of Punjab is saved, all parties will be saved. Without the state’s future, what is the future of any party,” Jakhar asked.

