Congress protests arrest of councillor's spouse

Jalandhar, November 19
District Congress workers, led by Jalandhar (North) MLA Bawa Henry, held a massive protest outside Police Division No 8 here today, against the arrest of Ravi Saini, the husband of Ward No.3 councillor Risha Saini.
The protesters staged a sit-in at the police station and raised slogans against the police and the AAP government. The protesters accused the police of harassing Congress leaders at the behest of leaders of the ruling party. Navdeep Singh, the SHO of Division No. 8, said Ravi Saini was arrested for fraudulently occupying a piece of government land. He added that a case was registered against him under Section 447 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code for trespassing and cheating.
Congress leaders, including former MLAs Rajinder Beri and Sushil Rinku, contended that the charges framed against Saini are baseless. They alleged that the ruling party has weaponised the police to tarnish the reputation of the Congress party in the state. They have called for Saini’s release, and demanded a fair probe into the matter.
“Further investigation in the case is under way. Efforts to nab others involved in the illegal occupation of the government land are on,” said a police official.
