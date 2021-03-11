Congress, SAD leaders among six booked for 'mowing' field

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 10

Congress leader Nirmal Singh Nimma, SAD leader HS Walia and four others have been booked for allegedly mowing down crops on a land in Kotla village of Jalandhar. Acting on a complaint of a Kotla-based farmer, the Maqsudan police registered an FIR against the two leaders and four others — property dealer Satpal Sharma, complainant’s own uncle Surinder Singh, Baldev Singh and Suraj Lahoria — under Sections 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 380 (theft) of the IPC.

Harvinder Singh alleged the disputed land, which currently is being tilled by him and his brother, was forcibly mowed in the presence of the aforesaid persons on the night of August 7, destroying the mustard and taro root crops sown. The complainant said the hearing in the case of the ownership of disputed 26-kanal land is slated for October in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Maqsudan SHO Manjit Singh said: “We have lodged an FIR in the case and further investigation is being conducted.”